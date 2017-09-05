In Uttar Pradesh, laptops bringing down dropout rates in some madrasas

Moneycontrol News

Technology is bringing transformation to the madrasas of Uttar Pradesh. Access to laptops has improved the participation and decreased the drop out rates in various madrasas around the state.

Tata Trust, as part of their Integrated approach to Technology in Education (ITE) initiative, has provided laptops to madrasas in the state. The project is aimed at ensuring access to quality education to people coming from under privileged sections.

As per the reports, the initiative has decreased the drop out rates of the students. Mahmud-ul-Haque, the head of Noorul Makatib madrasa in Barabanki, in a report to Hindustan Times, said, “Earlier, we had to persuade students to come to school but now they eagerly attend classes. It is heartening to see the way technology is being used by students.” The madrasa had received six laptops as part of the initiative.

Currently, students studying in fourth class or above are given access to laptops. The report also says that with laptops students are now able to get information about various subjects ranging from India’s history to geography.

The initiative has led to the rise in student enrolments according to some. Mohd Naseer-ul-Haque Ansari of madrasa Ansar-ul-Uloom said that the enrolments shot up by 20% after they got laptops under the initiative.

The students are also thrilled as many of them are experiencing modern technology for the first time. “We had never seen a computer till 2014 and then we were asked to work on laptops. We work together in a group and try to use it to work out mathematical problems,” said a madrasa student.