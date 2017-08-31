App
Aug 31, 2017 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directs setting up of cow shelters in 7 districts

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials concerned to set up 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) in seven districts of Bundelkhand region in the state and areas under 16 municipal corporations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials concerned to set up 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) in seven districts of Bundelkhand region in the state and areas under 16 municipal corporations.

The chief minister, who had convened a meeting yesterday for the purpose, also directed the officials to set up cow protection committees to ensure that animals in 'gaushalas' are taken proper care of, an official statement said today.

He told the officials to set up cow shelters in seven Bundelkhand districts as well as in areas falling in 16 municipal corporations of the state for proper upkeep of these animals and also to deal with the problem of stray cattle.

Adityanath said in the first phase, each 'gaushala' will be developed with a capacity of sheltering 1,000 animals.

The chief minister stated that this task will be carried out under the supervision of UP Gausewa Ayog, the statement said adding that directives have been issued to set up committees under the district magistrates for proper running of gaushalas.

Orders have also been issued to find a solution to the problem of stray cattle and to ensure proper fodder, water and protection of the animals, it said.

