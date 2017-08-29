US bound Air India flight delayed by nine hours after a rat gets onboard

Moneycontrol News

An Air India flight bound for San Francisco from IGI Airport, Delhi got delayed by nine hours. Reason: a rat.

The almost full Boeing 777 with 206 passengers was taxiing at the airport to fly on one of the longest non-stop flight routes in the world when a rat was spotted onboard the plane. Following the security protocol, the plane was brought back to the terminal and fumigated. It flew with a new crew on Sunday afternoon instead of the scheduled time of 2.30 AM—after nine hours of delay.

After the rat was spotted, it took six hours to fumigate the plane and the next three hours were spent in finding a replacement pilot and crew for the aircraft as flight duty and time limitations (FDTL) kicked in, a Times of India report said.

Air India’s new CMD Rajiv Bansal has sought a detailed report on how the rat managed to get on the aircraft.

Fumigation of aircraft is required if a rodent is spotted as it may cut wires on board. "Rats on board an aircraft can lead to a catastrophe if they start chewing up electric wires of a plane. If that happens, pilots will have no control on any system on board leading to a disaster," the report quoted a senior commander.

A rat’s most common passage to an aircraft is catering van. "This is a universal phenomenon. Rats follow the large storage cases in which food trays are kept. The catering vans are like a home for them as food keeps getting dropped. Rats get on the high lifts that take those storage cases to aircraft and then remain there. This happens across the world," said an official.

The Delhi-San Francisco route is 15,300-km long and it takes close to 17 hours to make this journey. Two sets of crew, including two commander and two co-pilots, are on board, one set each for each of the halves of the flight.

This is not the first time a plane has been grounded because a rat got into the aircraft. In April 2016, this had happened at least three times. Before that, a Mumbai to London flight in December 2015 was forced to return to the airport after passengers spotted a rat on board.