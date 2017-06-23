App
Jun 22, 2017 10:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

US approves sale of 22 Guardian drones to India

The US has cleared the sale of 22 Guardian drones to India, governmental sources said today, a deal being termed as a "game changer" for bilateral ties ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington for his maiden meeting with President Donald Trump.

According to the informed governmental sources, the decision has been communicated to the Indian government and the manufacturer by the State Department yesterday.

The deal is estimated to be worth USD two to three billion.

