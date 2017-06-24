US administration expected to nudge India on IPR, stent pricing caps on Modi visit

Moneycontrol News

Issues surrounding Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and price controls of pharmaceuticals and medical devices are expected to figure in the discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Monday.

Narendra Modi will be meeting US President Donald Trump in US on Monday to hold bilateral discussions on a range of issues.

On Thursday, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in a US Senate Finance Committee Hearing said the US government will raise issues surrounding IPR and protections in India related to pricing on pharmaceutical and medical devices.

“So, we have a list of things that we want to go over and we’re hoping that we come out with a list of deliverables that come out of the meeting of the [US] President with the Prime Minister and we will have additional interactions with India after that,” said Lighthizer.

“We have a forum where we raise issues and we will continue to do so, and where we find ourselves believing we have WTO violations or other violations we are going to bring them forward for enforcement actions,” Lighthizer added.

On Friday, four top US lawmakers who oversee trade on Capitol Hill wrote a letter to US President Donald Trump to use Modi's visit to ask India to tackle several difficult hurdles American businesses face for trade and investment.

Moneycontrol verified a copy of the letter.

The letter signed by Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch, panel ranking member Ron Wyden, Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady and top Democrat Richard Neal asked Trump to push Modi to tackle inconsistent and transparent licensing and regulatory practices, as well as address inadequate protection of intellectual property rights.

“While India businesses continue to benefit from open US markets, India has failed to eliminate, or even address concretely, multiple trade and investment barriers that have been the focus of recent bilateral and multilateral fora,” the letter said.

“At the same time, India has imposed several new significant barriers that have harmed US producers across all sectors of our economy, including services, manufacturing and agriculture,” it added.

The US lawmakers also expressed disappointment over India’s “persistent failure to enact market-based reforms and resolve significant and discriminatory impediments to trade and investment.”

The letter also castigated India's licensing and regulatory practices, discriminatory norms and inconsistent and non-transparent approval processes, which the traders in the US see as hampering bilateral trade.

The letter was also critical about Indian intellectual property regime for failing to protect innovation and arbitrary pricing of medical devices.

“One such example is the expansion of India's non-transparent and arbitrary system of pricing medical products, recently expanded to include coronary stents,” the letter said.

“According to some US producers, India's arbitrary system has forced them to sell certain products at a loss in order to retain access to the Indian market,” it added.

The lawmakers also expressed disapproval over India increasingly erecting barriers to digital trade, such as data localisation requirements, restrictive encryption standards and burdens on internet services.

Echoing the sentiments of US lawmakers the Global Intellectual Property Centre, part of the US Chamber of Commerce, the lobby group that represents American business interests, on Saturday, called on Trump administration to get a firm commitment from Modi on addressing inadequate protection of intellectual property rights.

“From the halls of Congress to the Trump administration, US leaders have placed an emphasis on ensuring American innovation is respected abroad,” said Patrick Kilbride, Vice President of International Intellectual Property.

“In India, that includes strengthening IP standards to address issues with patentability, computer-related inventions, and copyright infringement. Prime Minister Modi's visit presents an opportunity to revisit these issues and renew India’s commitment to policies that will benefit both American and Indian innovators," Kilbride said.

In April, India was retained on the priority watch list by the US government based on complaints of MNC drug makers led by US companies over India’s poor enforcement of intellectual property law.

The US government was particularly unhappy with Section 3 (d) of Indian Patent Act which denies a patent grant for incremental research; it also flagged worries over use of compulsory licensing and failure to ensure regulatory data protection.

The 2017 “Special 301” Report said the pace of reform initiated by Narendra Modi government has not matched high-level calls to foster innovation and promote creativity.