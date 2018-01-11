App
Jan 11, 2018 10:49 AM IST
Jan 11, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

UPSC Mains 2017 result declared: Civil Services (Main) exam results out on upsc.gov.in

The Civil Services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The result of the UPSC 2017 Civil Services (Main) examination was declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its website upsc.gov.in, an official statement said.

How to access the result
> Visit the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in
> Click on the Written Results 2017 Mains link

> Download the document on your system for easier reference

The Main examination was conducted between October 28 and November 3 last year.

The roll numbers of the candidates, who cleared the mains examination were made available on the commission's website-- www.upsc.gov.in -- it said, without mentioning the total number of successful candidates.

Personality test or interview of the selected candidates is likely to commence from February 19, the UPSC said.

The e-summon letter for the personality test of candidates called for interview may be downloaded from the commission's website from January 18, it said.

The mark sheets of candidates, who have not qualified, would be put on UPSC's website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting the personality tests) and would be available on the portal for a period of 60 days.

