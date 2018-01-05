App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 05, 2018 08:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uproar in Rajya Sabha exposes 'double standard' of Opposition on talaq bill: Smriti Irani

The BJP MPs have been repeatedly saying that any issue that needs to be raised on the bill should be spoken on the floor of the House and discussed in the presence of the entire Rajya Sabha, she claimed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Smriti Zubin Irani
Smriti Zubin Irani

As the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day following an uproar by the opposition over the triple talaq bill, Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani said the development exposed the "double standard" of the Congress-led opposition, and wondered why they were running away from a discussion on the bill in the House.

The BJP MPs have been repeatedly saying that any issue that needs to be raised on the bill should be spoken on the floor of the House and discussed in the presence of the entire Rajya Sabha, she claimed.

"The question is why did the Congress-led opposition running away from discussion on triple talaq in the House...The double standard of the Congress-led opposition are exposed today," she told reporters here.

The minister said it was a "shame" for the Congress that it was trying to "obstruct this part of justice" for Indian Muslim women.

related news

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said the people of the country were "watching" how the Congress was stalling the bill.

As far as the government was concerned, it was "absolutely committed" to go ahead with the triple talaq bill, he said, adding the Centre was committed to the people of the country for the cause of gender equality.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day today amid uproar by opposition without any decision on triple talaq bill.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which makes instant triple talaq a cognizable offence punishable with three years in jail.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rajya Sabha #Smriti Irani #triple talaq

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.