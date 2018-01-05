Uproar in Rajya Sabha exposes 'double standard' of Opposition on talaq bill: Smriti Irani

As the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day following an uproar by the opposition over the triple talaq bill, Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani said the development exposed the "double standard" of the Congress-led opposition, and wondered why they were running away from a discussion on the bill in the House.

The BJP MPs have been repeatedly saying that any issue that needs to be raised on the bill should be spoken on the floor of the House and discussed in the presence of the entire Rajya Sabha, she claimed.

"The question is why did the Congress-led opposition running away from discussion on triple talaq in the House...The double standard of the Congress-led opposition are exposed today," she told reporters here.

The minister said it was a "shame" for the Congress that it was trying to "obstruct this part of justice" for Indian Muslim women.

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said the people of the country were "watching" how the Congress was stalling the bill.

As far as the government was concerned, it was "absolutely committed" to go ahead with the triple talaq bill, he said, adding the Centre was committed to the people of the country for the cause of gender equality.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day today amid uproar by opposition without any decision on triple talaq bill.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which makes instant triple talaq a cognizable offence punishable with three years in jail.