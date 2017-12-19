App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 18, 2017 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

UPCOCA will be the remedy for crime: Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government recently approved a draft of a UPCOCA bill which was on the lines of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to combat land mafia, mining mafia and organised crime.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said the proposed UPCOCA bill would help check crime and sought cooperation from the Opposition parties for its passage.

Speaking on an adjournment notice on law and order in the Legislative Assembly, the chief minister said the bill, likely to be tabled soon, would be a remedy for crime in the state.

"We are bringing the UPCOCA bill...if you want the mafias to be finished...we expect you to cooperate (to pass it)," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently approved a draft of a UPCOCA bill which was on the lines of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to combat land mafia, mining mafia and organised crime.

related news

Reiterating that there would be no laxity on the issue of security, corruption and law and order, he said crime in the state was at its lowest and the people's mandate in the country was its example.

He referred to the recent National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report and lashed out at the state of affairs under the previous government when as many as 31 riots took place in one year and no FIRs were filed.

"No one can say that criminals are getting patronage either by the BJP or its supporters," he said.

The leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary objected to the contention of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna that all FIRs were being lodged, saying it was at the mercy of policemen and cited a personal experience.

"You had come to power promising Ram raj...Is goonda raj and criminal raj the Ram raj which was promised...is eve- teasing Ram raj?" he asked.

Lalji Verma (BSP) and Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu also spoke on law and order issues.

tags #assembly elections 2017 #BJP #Congress #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #Politics #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.