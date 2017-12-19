UP House adopts resolution congratulating BJP on Gujarat, Himachal win

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly today adopted a resolution congratulating the BJP for its victory in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections amid a walkout by the Opposition Samajwadi Party and the BSP, and a protest by the Congress in the Well of the House.

As Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rose to move the resolution for the "historic victory of the BJP and for setting clean democratic traditions", Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu barged into the Well to press for a debate on law and order situation which had earlier figured in the House through an adjournment notice.

BSP legislature party leader Lalji Verma stressed that since the resolution had been moved, there should be a discussion on it. But as Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit did not allow it, he and his party members staged a walk out.

The leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary also joined him and led SP members out stressing that he would not be party to any new tradition.

All Congress members, meanwhile, joined their leader in the Well and raised anti-government slogans.

Earlier speaking on the BJP victory, the chief minister said Gujarat results showed there was a need to rise above negative politics and it would be better to move ahead with a positive attitude toward development.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the win reflected that steps taken by him were appreciated by the people.

"There is no alternative to victory...if they learn to shun negativity, they would benefit themselves as well as the country," he said.

Referring to an issue raised in the House earlier in the day, the chief minister said what had been stated by the SP and the BSP leaders would have pained Ram Manohar Lohia and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

"As to what they said about Rashtrapati Bhawan and Raj Bhawan being made during the British regime, they should not forget that it was not made by the money of the Britishers... it was the sweat and grit of the nation's labourers and it should not be rejected," he said.

Adityanath had earlier said the BJP's performance in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls was a lesson to those who forgot political courtesy and indulged in unparliamentary language.

He said the party's performance was a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies.

"Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh results are a lesson to those who forget political courtesy and indulge in unparliamentary language. Those raising question mark on the prime minister will now have to accept his leadership," he told reporters in the Vidhan Bhawan complex here.

"We, on behalf of the people of UP congratulate Modiji and Amit Shahji. It's victory of economic reforms. Modi's leadership has established country economically. Those who raised questions on Gujarat model should now look at the results. It's victory of policies of Modiji," he said.

Attacking the Congress, the chief minister said it lost in Himachal Pradesh, which was considered its stronghold.

"We will also win other Congress strongholds. By showing 'janeu' (sacred thread), Rahul Gandhi displayed casteist, divisive and despicable thinking," he said, adding that change in the Congress leadership is a "positive sign" for the BJP.

About UP, he said, "We will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 elections in the state.