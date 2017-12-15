UP govt to fast-track work on Jewar airport

The work on Jewar airport in Greater Noida is likely to commence before 2019 with the Uttar Pradesh government planning to make it a key poll plank ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reports The Economic Times.

The Centre had cleared the proposal for the greenfield airport at Jewar in June and it will be developed in four phases. Allied services such as maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) and others would come up in later phases.

The Jewar airport will be one of the biggest in terms of area and is being built on 3,000 hectares (7,413 acres) of land. The airport is likely to become operational in the next five to six years.

Jewar will become the second airport in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The upcoming airport will have a capacity to handle 30-50 million passengers per year.

The airport has been planned by keeping long-term passenger growth in mind, Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha told the newspaper.

Citizens living in cities such as Agra, Mathura, Bulandshahr and Meerut will also benefit from the new airport at Noida and tourism spot in western UP will get a boost.