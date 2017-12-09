App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 08, 2017 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP govt to develop holy places of all faiths: CM Adityanath

After celebrating Diwali in Ayodhya this year, the government announced that Holi will be celebrated in a grand manner in Braj, a region around Mathura-Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government will develop places of religious importance of all faiths and communities without any bias.

After celebrating Diwali in Ayodhya this year, the government announced that Holi will be celebrated in a grand manner in Braj, a region around Mathura-Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

"With the Holi of Barsana, we will connect the world," he said.

Adityanath said that culture is the soul of the country and it is our duty to further strengthen it.

related news

"We have decided that places of religious importance of all faiths and communities will be developed for serving culture and also giving a platform for encouraging tourism...I believe those who have to oppose will do so," he said.

Adityanath was speaking at a programme jointly organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism department and Sanskar Bharti, an NGO.

He said festivals should be made a medium of uniting society as they depict collective bond but people have forgotten it and this needed to be revived.

Making a mention of the Kanwar yatra, he said that he got the official orders banning the use of shankh, ghanta and mike, cancelled.

"I took the responsibility and convened a meeting with officials of Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi. Four crore kawariyas went to Haridwar from Ghaziabad and it was proved that festivals can be celebrated peacefully," he said.

He said that a Rs 100 crore plan was being prepared for the development of pilgrim areas in Naimisaranya in Sitapur district and its adjoining areas at the banks of Gomti river.

tags #India

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.