Jan 17, 2018 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP govt plans metro services in Agra, Kanpur, Meerut by 2024

State cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said the decision to start the services was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh government today decided to start metro services in Agra, Kanpur and Meerut cities by 2024 at a total estimated cost of Rs 43,800 crore, state cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said here today.

"Metro services will be started in Agra, Kanpur and Meerut cities. The entire project will be completed by 2024," Singh, also the UP government spokesperson, told reporters.

He said the decision to start the services was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Singh said there would be two metro corridors in Agra, the Taj city, and the project will cost more than Rs 13,000 crore.

"The Kanpur project will have 31 stations and it will be 30-km-long costing over Rs 17,000 crore, while Meerut metro project will be of 33 km costing over Rs 13,800 crore," he said.

The decision comes close on the heels of the Adityanath government giving its approval for the setting up of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, which will be set up on the lines of the Maharashtra Rail Corporation.

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation will be restructured and will be given the shape of a 'single special purpose vehicle'.

The cabinet also decided to establish 24 Lok Adalats in various districts of the state. It decided to shift all slaughter houses outside city limits and amend existing laws in this regards.

