UP Board Result 2017: Class 10 and Class 12 results to be declared around 12.30 pm today; 8 things to know

The UP Board, or the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), is expected to declare Class 10 and Class 12 results on official website upresults.nic.in today.

The results will mark an important milestone for about 60 lakh students who appeared for the UP board exams this year. To put that into perspective, nearly double the students appeared for their UP board exams this year as there as citizens in Mongolia, the world's 19th largest country by area.

Here then are eight things to know about UP Board Result 2017.

- The results will be declared at around 12.30 pm on upresults.nic.in. In case of website slowness at the slated time, students can also check out private exam-tracking websites such Examresults.net, which also have tieups with boards.

- Students can also check their result on SMS by sending 'UP10<space>roll number' or 'UP12<space>roll number' to 56263.

- UP Board Result 2017 was delayed this year, as assembly elections held in the state in February and March pushed out exams, and consequently, results to later.

- What also likely postponed board exam results was the Delhi High Court ruling asking CBSE board to reinstate the scrapped marks moderation policy. Several boards, including UP board, had decided to scrap the controversial policy. But after the court verdict, they have decided to continue with it for now, saying they would give grace marks to failing students.

- The Yogi Adityanath government, soon after it was installed, promised to take on the 'nakal mafia' and stamp out the menace of mass cheating. According to an HT report, as many as nearly 6 lakh students left their board exams midway this year as they unable to cheat amid strict vigilance. Coded answer sheets were provided in 31 identified sensitive districts of the state.

- The pass percentage for UP Board Result has varied greatly over the past decade, from a low of 40 percent (high school) in 2008 to a high of 88 percent in 2016. Officials said this was due to varying levels to strictness by the administration to combat mass copying. (Hint: Pass percentage falls when BJP/BSP are in power and spikes when SP takes over.) Officials expect the pass percentage to fall significantly this year compared to 2016.

- The UP Board is said to have a new rule this year: students scoring above 90 percent will have their marks revaluated. This has peeved many students who feel the rule will nudge evaluators to keep marks below the threshold, thereby hurting meritorious students.

- About 1.37 lakh teachers commenced evaluation of a total of about 4.6 crore answer sheets at 253 centres from April 27 onwards.