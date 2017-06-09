UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2017 to be declared shortly; Will Yogi's overhaul sway the outcome?

Moneycontrol News

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also called the UP Board, will declare UP Board Result 2017 Class 10 and UP Board Result Class 12 together today at around 12.30 pm. The results will be put up on official website upresults.nic.in.

With about 22,000 affiliated schools, the UPMSP, set up in the year 1921 at Allahabad, bills itself as the 'biggest examining body in the world'. This may not be a false claim considering the number of students appearing for UP board exams 2017 were nearly double the number of citizens in Mongolia, the world's 19th largest country by area.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government chalked out a detailed strategy to overhaul education in the state and this is expected to alter the fate of the near-34.04 lakh students appearing this year for Class 10th (High School) exams and 26.24 lakh appearing for Class 12th (Inter) board exams.

In fact, the HRD Secretary Anil Swaroop met the CM with a 30-point “action plan” to improve quality of education in UP. The meeting focused on the use of technology to transfer teachers, ensuring that they attend schools, improving teaching techniques and also ensuring that government schools students attend classes.

Here’s a list of reforms planned by UPMSP which could have a bearing on UP Board Result 2017:

> The 30-point action plan aims to address, among other issues, connecting students with Aadhar numbers, finalising minimum level of education for every class, ensuring computer operation in schools using solar energy, closing schools where number of students is very low and merging them with neighbouring schools and GIS mapping of schools.

> Apart from initiatives to enrol more students, the government promised to take on the 'nakal mafia' and wipe out the menace of mass cheating. According to a report in the HT, nearly 6 lakh students left their UPMSP Board exams midway as strict vigilance made it impossible to cheat.

The percentage of students passing the UP Board exam has varied from 40 percent (high school) in 2008 to nearly 88 percent in 2016, largely dependent on varying levels of strictness by the administration to combat mass copying. Officials expect the pass percentage to fall significantly for UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th Result 2017 compared to 2016.

> Coded answer sheets were provided this year in 31 identified sensitive districts of the state which is likely to reflect in the Class 10th Results 2017 and Class 12th Results 2017.

> While the other measures were welcome by deserving students, one new rule has also upset them. This rule is said to require re-evaluation of papers if a student scores over 90 percent. Most students feel this will push evaluators to keep marks below the 90-percent limit and hit meritorious students.

> To promote the education of girls in the state, the government announced Rs 10,000 reward for every girl who passed Class 10th in Uttar Pradesh. The decision to reward high-school passed girls came on June 5, the day when the newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath turned 45.

> To blend in traditional and modern curricula, the government has also announced introduction of English in government schools from nursery instead of Class 6.