Sep 06, 2017 08:42 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Unrest in Rakhine state to figure in talks between PM Modi and Suu Kyi

The two sides are expected to discuss the unrest in Rakhine state. Just ahead of the visit, Joint Secretary (Bangladesh, Myanmar) Sripriya Ranganathan said, “It is a matter of great concern. There has been a particularly prominent attack where a lot of people have lost their lives. We have contacted them (Myanmar) to find out what can be done.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first bilateral visit to Myanmar, will be meeting the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday.

The two sides are expected to discuss the unrest in Rakhine state. Just ahead of the visit, Joint Secretary (Bangladesh, Myanmar) Sripriya Ranganathan said, “It is a matter of great concern. There has been a particularly prominent attack where a lot of people have lost their lives. We have contacted them (Myanmar) to find out what can be done.”

India has offered to extend assistance in stimulating a socio-economic project that can help alleviate the extreme poverty and distress in the state. Ministry of External Affairs said that some assistance is already being provided to foster communal harmony but the onus of restoring peace lies with the Myanmar government.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/unrest-in-rakhine-state-to-figure-in-talks-between-pm-modi-and-suu-kyi-1510383.html

tags #Aung San Suu Kyi #India #Myanmar #Narendra Modi #Nay Pyi Taw #Prime Minister

