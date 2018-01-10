App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 10, 2018 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union minister Giriraj Singh likens Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Kim Jong-Un    

His statement comes days after Vijayan had lavished praise on Kim Jong-Un for putting up a 'tough' resistance against the 'imperialist' America better than the Communist-ruled China

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh today likened Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un saying they 'looked, acted and behaved' similarly.

His statement comes days after Vijayan had lavished praise on Kim Jong-Un for putting up a 'tough' resistance against the 'imperialist' America better than the Communist-ruled China.

"The Kerala government chief looks like, acts like and behaves like Kim Jong", Singh told reporters here. He also alleged that the CPI(M) led LDF government physically annihilated those who raise voices against it.

Vijayan, while addressing a CPI(M) district committee meet at Kozhikode last week had said that North Korea was showcasing a better example in defending 'imperialist' forces.

