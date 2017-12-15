Union Cabinet passes draft law making instant triple talaq a non-bailable offence

The Union cabinet on Friday cleared a bill that renders instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat a cognisable offence and non-bailable in nature. The bill will be tabled in the winter session of Parliament.

The draft law, titled ‘Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill’, proposes to make the practice of triple talaq illegal and punishable by law with a three-year non-bailable jail term.

The bill was drafted following the August 22 verdict of the Supreme Court that set aside the divorce practice and pronounced it unconstitutional.

The government assigned an inter-ministerial group, including Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, to draft the bill as triple talaq seemed to continue even after Supreme Court had struck it down.

As many as 66 cases of such divorces were reported after the apex court’s judgement, and most of those came from Uttar Pradesh.

The draft bill was sent to states for their respective views earlier this month, and on receipt of those, it was sent to the Union Cabinet for clearance.



The law making instant triple talaq illegal will be applicable everywhere across India, with the exception of Jammu and Kashmir.

Giving instant triple talaq, as per the draft law, will be a non-bailable, cognisable offence. The offender will attract a jail term of three year and a fine.

It holds triple talaq in any form—verbal, written or send through electronic means such as an SMS or email - as ‘illegal and void’.

The law aims to empower a divorced wife who is a victim of the practice to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children as necessary financial support.

The said woman can pursue to have the custody of her minor children and the magistrate would have the final word on the matter. The subsistence allowance and custody provisions give legal protection to the wife if she is thrown out of her husband’s house.

Here are the key provisions of the bill: