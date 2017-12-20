App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 19, 2017 10:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Under new policy, Goa to incentivise industries giving 80% jobs to locals: Goa CM

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar made this announcement during a Goa Liberation Day event here today. Goa was liberated from 450-year-long Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa government today approved a new industrial policy, which will give incentives to the industries that provide 80 percent employment to the locals, besides other benefits.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar made this announcement during a Goa Liberation Day event here today. Goa was liberated from 450-year-long Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

"The industrial policy, which I have approved today will provide benefit to the units employing 80 per cent of the total workforce from Goa. They will benefit through affirmative action and positive discrimination," he said.

He said the industries providing employment to local people would be incentivised.

Stating that unemployment was one of the challenges before the government, Parrikar said the state would take up the skill development initiatives, which will help in easing this problem to a large extent.

The chief minister said Goans are choosy when it comes to grabbing employment opportunities.

"Goans want employment of a particular nature, either they want to be employed in a government sector or want to sit in the office, they don't want to take field jobs," he said.

"To address this issue, the government will work out the ways and means," he said announcing that the Information Technology Policy, which was notified recently will take care of it to a large extend.

The Information Technology Policy would be implemented in next few days, he added.

#Current Affairs #Manohar Parrikar

