UN International Peacekeeping Day: India is second-largest troop & police contributing country

Offering a chance to honour over 3,500 United Nations peacekeepers who have lost their lives in service since 1948, this International Day of UN Peacekeepers on May 29 is based on the theme of “Investing in Peace around the World.”

India has lost 35 soldiers in last 17 years of peacekeeping, according to information obtained by RTI activist HS Grewal and reported by the Times of India.

India, who has been with the UN peacekeeping mission since 1950s and has the second largest troop, has lost 156 of its peacekeepers since the beginning, a 2014 government report stated.

Yet India’s long commitment to peacekeeping efforts has not been recognized in economic terms as the UN owes India USD 55 million, which is the second highest outstanding to any other member country. The UN owes the most to Ethiopia — USD 64 million.



Earlier this month, Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, tweeted mentioning UN’s outstanding to India while India had paid its dues to the international body.

The outstanding payment of dues to countries contributing troop and police for their services is a concerning matter to India and other countries, said Anjani Kumar, Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN (PMI) on May 16 at a session of the General Assembly's Fifth Committee.

Although Kumar noted that the financial basis is not too important to India's enduring commitment to peacekeeping operations, but "for the kind of services rendered by the peacekeepers and the risks undertaken by them for ensuring collective peace and security, what UN pays to them is a token amount."

Ex-Lieutenant General Satish Nambiar stated in a 2013 PMI report that there have been “radical changes in the nature of the peacekeeping commitment” pointing to the increasing dangers peacekeepers face in highly-conflicted zones. More than 7500 Indian troops are current;y posted in risky zones like Congo, South Sudan, Afghanistan, and Liberia.

Akbaruddin declared India’s position in UN peacekeeping mission with regards to size of troops on the International Peacekeeping Day.



India has taken part in more than 40 peacekeeping missions with more than 1.8 lakh troops being deployed over time.

Moreover, the very first female Formed Police Unit (FPU) was constituted by India and the unit is deployed in Liberia. The female FPU has inspired many other women to join the operations, claimed a report released by PMI to the UN (New York).

