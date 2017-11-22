App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 22, 2017 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UN-honoured man who cleaned 9000 tonnes of waste from Versova beach ‘gives up’ after administration apathy

The volunteers at the clean-up drive were facing abuse from goons for picking up the garbage

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The drive to clean Versova Rock Beach which ran continuously for 109 weeks has been suspended alleging ‘administrative lethargy’ and ‘abuse by goons’.

Afroz Shah, the man who started the drive, informed about the decision on Twitter. He said that the volunteers were facing abuse from goons for picking up the garbage. He also blamed administrative lethargy in clearing the collected garbage from the beach.

Afroz

“Week 109 clean-up. Volunteers abused by goons for picking up garbage. Administrative lethargy, non-clearance of picked up garbage and abuses is what we are facing. World’s largest beach clean-up is suspended. Tried my best and I failed. Forgive me my ocean and my country,” Shah wrote on a post on Twitter.

Reportedly, no police report has been filed but Shah met with the senior police inspector at Mumbai’s Versova police station and has been promised action against the miscreants.

The clean-up drive was started in 2015 by the Mumbai-based lawyer along with few volunteers. Gradually, the initiative became world’s largest beach clean-up drive and was joined by hundreds of citizens, students, celebrities and members from international organisations like UN.


For his contribution towards changing the landscape of the Versova Beach, Afroz Shah was awarded UN Environment's Champion of the Earth award. His efforts were lauded also by PM Narendra Modi, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri among others.

