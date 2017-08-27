UN chief informs Security Council of ICJ's order on Kulbhushan Jadhav

App
Aug 26, 2017 10:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

UN chief Antonio Guterres has informed through a letter to the Security Council of the order given by the International Court of Justice in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

In a letter dated August 8 to the President of the Security Council, Guterres said he was transmitting copies of the texts of the orders indicating the provisional measures in three cases pending before the ICJ.

One of the orders relates to the Jadhav case while the others are those in cases between Ukraine and Russia and Equatorial Guinea and France.

A diplomatic source told PTI that the communication from the Secretary-General to the 15-nation Council is "routine information under ICJ Statute" and that the UN chief is required to transmit to the Council all the cases where provisional measures have been taken by the Court and the judgments in those cases.

The source said the Secretary-General has forwarded the copies of the orders in the cases that he receives from the Registrar of the ICJ and in compliance with the ICJ Statute.

Under the ICJ Statute, every year the Security Council needs to be informed what are the cases before the ICJ and the interim judgments entered in those cases.

In its May 18 verdict, the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled "unanimously" that "Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings and shall inform the court of all the measures taken in implementation of the present order".

