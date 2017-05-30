UK Board Result 2017: Uttarakhand Board to declare 10th, 12th Result today at 11 am on uaresults.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to declare Class 10th Result, Class 12th and Class 11th Result 2017 today on official websites ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

The UK Board confirmed through a notification on its website. While the exact time of results declaration is not known, media reports say it could be out at 11 am.

Results will also be made available on private results tracking websites such as Indiaresults.com and Examresults.net.

Here’s a four-step guide to checking your Uttarakhand Board Result 2017:

> Log on to the official websites - ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in > Click on the SSC (Class 10) Results 2017 tab.> Enter your roll number and other details.

> Once you hit submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

It is always better to take a printout of the result for future use.

Other than this, students can also check their results via messaging service. Just type ‘UK10ROLLNUMBER’ and send it to 56263.

In case of any problem/query, students are advised to contact at telephone number 05947-254275 or email secy-ubse-uk@nic.in

If there is any confusion about the results or calculation of marks, students can submit their answer sheets for reevaluation. Results of these will take 10-20 days.

This year nearly 3 lakh students appeared for the Uttarakhand Board of School Education’s Class 12 and Class 10 board examination.