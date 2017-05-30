UK Board Result 2017: Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result declared on uaresults.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared Class 10th Result, Class 12th and Class 11th Result 2017 on official websites ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

The UK Board, also known as Uttarakhand Vidyalaya Shiksha Parishad, had a press conference to announce the merit/toppers list. Overall pass percentage is at 73.67.

Result is now live on

Class 10: http://www.examresults.net/Uttarakhand/uk-board-10th-class-result/

Class 12: http://www.examresults.net/Uttarakhand/uk-board-12th-class-result/

Around 73.67 percent of the Uttarakhand class 10 students have passed while the pass percentage for UK Board Intermediate Class 12 2017 students is 78.89 percent

UK Class 10

Of 1,50,573 students who appeared for the Class 10 exams, about 1,10,941 students passed.

UK High School Toppers:

Girls excelled in the exams with pass percentage at 78.51 compared to boys at 68.76 percent.

1. KM Aisha of MPIC Vijay Nagar, Rudraprayag - 492 marks/500 marks (98.4 percent)

2. Harsh Vardhan Verma of Jaspur - 491/500 marks - 98.2 percent

3. Ajay Vikram Singh Bisht of Uttarkashi - 488/500 marks - 97.6 percent

UK Class 12

Total number of students that appeared for the exam were 1,31,190. Of this 1,03,505 passed.

UK Intermediate Toppers:

Again, girls outshined boys with 82.07 percent pass percent compared to 75.56 percent for boys.

1. Aditya Ghildiyal of SVMIC Srikot Ganganali - 475/500 marks - 95 percent

2. Megha - SVMIC Sector 2 Bhel Ranipur - 471/500 marks - 94.2 percent

Results can also be accessed on private websites like examresults.net .

Results will also be made available on private results tracking websites such as Indiaresults.com and Examresults.net.

Here’s a four-step guide to checking your Uttarakhand Board Result 2017:

> Log on to the official websites - ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in > Click on the SSC (Class 10) Results 2017 tab.> Enter your roll number and other details.

> Once you hit submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

It is always better to take a printout of the result for future use.

Other than this, students can also check their results via messaging service. Just type ‘UK10ROLLNUMBER’ and send it to 56263.

In case of any problem/query, students are advised to contact at telephone number 05947-254275 or email secy-ubse-uk@nic.in

If there is any confusion about the results or calculation of marks, students can submit their answer sheets for reevaluation. Results of these will take 10-20 days.

This year nearly 3 lakh students appeared for the Uttarakhand Board of School Education’s Class 12 and Class 10 board examination.

The 10th Class 2017 exams were conducted from March 18 to April 10 while for 12th class they were held from March 17 to April 10.

Last year, the UK Board Class 10th Results and Class 12th Results were declared on May 25.