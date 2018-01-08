UIDAI warns against the ‘fake’ profile of its CEO, parody account changes name

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the body which issues Aadhaar, has warned people against a fake profile of its CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey active on Twitter.

The UIDAI said in a tweet on Sunday, “Twitter audience is warned about this fake profile. The only official profile of Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO - UIDAI is @ceo_uidai.”



Twitter audience is warned about this fake profile. The only official profile of Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO - UIDAI is @ceo_uidai . We would also be taking official action against the people who have created this fake profile to mislead people. pic.twitter.com/rZycL41ESh

— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 7, 2018

The UIDAI added that it will be taking actions against the people who created the profile. “We would also be taking official action against the people who have created this fake profile to mislead people,” the tweet added.

However, the fake profile which UIDAI flagged has clearly written that the account is a parody one and is unofficial. “This is UNOFFICIAL handle of the CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India. Current serving CEO- Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey #Parody Account,” the ‘bio’ reads.

When this was pointed out by a Twitter user, the UIDAI posted a screenshot of Twitter policy about the parody accounts which states that the account name should not be “exact name as the subject of the account”.

Apparently, in this case, the parody account had the same name as the official account of UIDAI's CEO.

When Moneycontrol visited the parody account, it led to a caution page stating that the account is “temporarily restricted” because of some “unusual activity” from it. It further asked, “Do you still want to view it?”

The name of the account has also been changed to Dr Chulbul Pandey from earlier Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey.