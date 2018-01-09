App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 09, 2018 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UIDAI restricts Aadhaar portal access to 5,000 designated officials after alleged breach

The new system put in place by UIDAI grant access only by fingerprint authentication of Aadhaar holder and data will be limited to that person.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Recent news reports alleging possibility of breach of Aadhaar information for a paltry sum has forced the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to restrict access of nearly 5,000 designated officials to the portal, according to a report published in The Economic Times.

The report quoting a top government official said, ‘all the privileges given to designated officers for access have been immediately withdrawn.’ UIDAI has revamped its system to permit access only by entering the biometrics of the person whose details were sought to be verified.

Previously, the system allowed the designated officer to view the demographic details of an Aadhaar holder such as name, address, date of birth, etc by entering the 12-digit unique identity number to facilitate changes in Aadhaar details. UIDAI receives over 500,000 requests for changes in details on a daily basis.

The new system put in place by UIDAI grants access only by fingerprint authentication of Aadhaar holder.

related news

Referring to reports of a first information report filed by UIDAI against the journalist who reported the breach, Union Minister of Law & Justice, Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad Monday tweeted, ‘government is fully committed to freedom of Press as well as to maintaining security & sanctity of #Aadhaar for India's development.

In its reply to the minister UIDAI tweeted it is committed to the freedom of Press even inviting any constructive suggestion the newspaper had to offer. 

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.