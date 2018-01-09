UIDAI restricts Aadhaar portal access to 5,000 designated officials after alleged breach

Recent news reports alleging possibility of breach of Aadhaar information for a paltry sum has forced the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to restrict access of nearly 5,000 designated officials to the portal, according to a report published in The Economic Times.

The report quoting a top government official said, ‘all the privileges given to designated officers for access have been immediately withdrawn.’ UIDAI has revamped its system to permit access only by entering the biometrics of the person whose details were sought to be verified.

Previously, the system allowed the designated officer to view the demographic details of an Aadhaar holder such as name, address, date of birth, etc by entering the 12-digit unique identity number to facilitate changes in Aadhaar details. UIDAI receives over 500,000 requests for changes in details on a daily basis.

The new system put in place by UIDAI grants access only by fingerprint authentication of Aadhaar holder.



Govt. is fully committed to freedom of Press as well as to maintaining security & sanctity of #Aadhaar for India's development. FIR is against unknown. I've suggested @UIDAI to request Tribune & it's journalist to give all assistance to police in investigating real offenders.

— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 8, 2018

Referring to reports of a first information report filed by UIDAI against the journalist who reported the breach, Union Minister of Law & Justice, Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad Monday tweeted, ‘government is fully committed to freedom of Press as well as to maintaining security & sanctity of #Aadhaar for India's development.

In its reply to the minister UIDAI tweeted it is committed to the freedom of Press even inviting any constructive suggestion the newspaper had to offer.