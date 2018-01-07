UIDAI files FIR against The Tribune for data breach report, asks newspaper for further details

The Unique Identification Authority of India, the agency that administers Aadhaar, has filed an FIR against The Tribune newspaper, asking it to provide further details about a story it published last week about obtaining access to the entire Aadhaar database from anonymous sellers over WhatsApp for a small fee.

According to a report in Indian Express, the FIR has been filed against The Tribune newspaper, its reporter Rachna Khaira and the people who were mentioned by the reporter in the piece.

Khaira, in her report said she was able to access any Aadhaar number and “instantly get all particulars that an individual may have submitted to the UIDAI” by paying just Rs 500 through PayTm. She said that within 10 minutes an “agent” of the WhatsApp group running the racket created a “gateway” for the correspondent and gave a login ID and password.

UIDAI in a statement the next day dubbed the report as a case of misreporting and said individuals’ Aadhaar data, including biometric information, was “fully safe and secure”, adding that the reported case appeared to be an instance of misuse of UIDAI’s grievance redressal search facility.

In addition to the FIR, the UIDAI also issued a statement late Saturday night, addressed to the Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune, asking the paper to provide details about the claimed data breach by 8 January, 5 pm.

UIDAI has asked the following questions: “Whether it was at all possible for your correspondent to view or obtain fingerprints and iris scan of any person through the aforesaid access to UIDAI portal?” and “How many Aadhaar numbers did the correspondent actually enter through the said login user id and password and whom did those Aadhaar numbers belong to?”

The statement also says that if The Tribune does not answer these questions, “it will be presumed that there was no access to any fingerprints and/or iris scan”.