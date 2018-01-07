App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 07, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UIDAI files FIR against The Tribune for data breach report, asks newspaper for further details

The FIR has been filed against The Tribune newspaper, its reporter and the people who were mentioned by the reporter in the piece.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Unique Identification Authority of India, the agency that administers Aadhaar, has filed an FIR against The Tribune newspaper, asking it to provide further details about a story it published last week about obtaining access to the entire Aadhaar database from anonymous sellers over WhatsApp for a small fee.

According to a report in Indian Express, the FIR has been filed against The Tribune newspaper, its reporter Rachna Khaira and the people who were mentioned by the reporter in the piece.

Khaira, in her report said she was able to access any Aadhaar number and “instantly get all particulars that an individual may have submitted to the UIDAI” by paying just Rs 500 through PayTm. She said that within 10 minutes an “agent” of the WhatsApp group running the racket created a “gateway” for the correspondent and gave a login ID and password.

UIDAI in a statement the next day dubbed the report as a case of misreporting and said individuals’ Aadhaar data, including biometric information, was “fully safe and secure”, adding that the reported case appeared to be an instance of misuse of UIDAI’s grievance redressal search facility.

related news

In addition to the FIR, the UIDAI also issued a statement late Saturday night, addressed to the Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune, asking the paper to provide details about the claimed data breach by 8 January, 5 pm.

UIDAI has asked the following questions: “Whether it was at all possible for your correspondent to view or obtain fingerprints and iris scan of any person through the aforesaid access to UIDAI portal?” and “How many Aadhaar numbers did the correspondent actually enter through the said login user id and password and whom did those Aadhaar numbers belong to?”

The statement also says that if The Tribune does not answer these questions, “it will be presumed that there was no access to any fingerprints and/or iris scan”.

tags #Aadhaar #Current Affairs #India #Technology #UIDAI

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.