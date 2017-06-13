UIDAI asks agencies to prioritise mobile updation for GST

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has advised all its enrollment agencies to accord priority to tax payers who want to update their mobile numbers in the system for the new GST regime.

The move comes just weeks before the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime from July 1.

"UIDAI has advised all its Registrars/Enrollment Agencies (EAs) running enrolment centres to accord priority to the GST applicant/tax payers who are required to migrate to GST platform for updating their mobile numbers in their Aadhaars," the nodal body for Aadhaar said in a statement.

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the mobile update in Aadhaar will necessitate physical presence of the tax payer, as such update requires biometric authentication of the Aadhaar holder.

"The registrars/EAs have been authorised to collect a fee of Rs 25 only per update request," the statement added.

Tax payers in the GST regime have already been mandated to link their PAN card at the time of GST registration. They have to also give their mobile number and e-mail id for authentication.

For verification of the registration, the tax payers can opt for an one-time password (OTP) which the GST Network would send on the mobile number given by the assessee at the time of registration.