Uber launches ‘privacy focused’ messaging and multi-destination features in India

Moneycontrol News

Cab aggregator Uber has launched a new in-app messaging service where customers can contact or even chat with drivers keeping their phone numbers private. It has also launched another feature where a rider can book a cab for multiple destinations in a trip.

The new feature not only keeps riders privacy intact but also lets the driver know the exact location of a rider. So far, the only way a rider could let the driver know of his exact location was to give the driver a call, resulting in a rider giving away their contact number.

The app offers another benefit to the drivers by reading the message loud, thereby letting drivers to focus on the road ahead, resulting in lesser distraction while driving.

Taking cue from modern messaging apps, Uber's new feature will enable the rider as well as the driver to see whether the messages have been delivered and read by the other.

Together with English, the app supports multiple languages. After booking a new ride, the rider will have to go the Uber app and tap ‘Contact’ and then tap on ‘Chat’ to begin the conversation with the driver.

Coming to the second feature of multi-destination, Uber now allows riders to make multiple stops across the route till one reaches their destination. To avail this feature, once a rider adds his destination in ‘Where to’ he can add multiple stops by tapping on the ‘+’ option.

But there is a catch with this feature.

Uber advises riders to keep the stops to be around or less than 3 minutes, failing which can adversely impact the rider’s fare. Riders can keep adding or deleting a pre-selected stop even after the trip has already begun.

Uber launched the features globally earlier this month. The company will be rolling out the update in a phased manner in India.

So, one might have to wait for some more time before enjoying these features.