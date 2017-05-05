Uber charges Mysuru techie Rs 5,325 for a 6-km trip

Moneycontrol News

Weeks after an Ola passenger was charged Rs 149 crore for a ride owing to a technical glitch, a techie from Mysuru was asked to pay Rs 5,325 for a six kilometre ride in an Uber. But in this case, what started off with a glitch in Uber's app turned into a heated argument between the passnger and the driver and ended in a trip to the police station, reports Times of India.

After the bill of Rs 5,325 was generated, Praveen BS was asked by the driver to pay the amount on the bill if he wanted to get off.

Praveen had hailed the cab from an Uber kiosk as he did not have the app installed on his smartphone and had only used Uber twice in the last two years. He was baffled when the driver told him the bill amount .

Meanwhile, the driver kept him locked inside the cab and said that while the bill for the ride was Rs 103, Praveen had pending payments from his previous trips with Uber. Fearing that Uber may charge the large sum to him instead, the driver did not let Praveen leave.

This led to a shouting match between the two and they ended up calling Uber's customer support, who were unable to resolve the issue.

The customer care representative told the driver to retrieve Rs 5,325 before letting Praveen go.

However, when Praveen kept insisting on only paying Rs 103, they finally decided to approach the police.

"I refused to pay the bill and then the driver called up the police control room, who asked us to get in touch with the jurisdictional police. I was happy that we were going to the police station to sort the issue out instead of getting into an argument there," said Praveen.

They then walked to the nearest police station, where after listening to them both about the entire issue, the policemen instructed Praveen to pay only Rs 103.

"It was logically impossible to charge Rs 5,000-plus for a short ride," Praveen said. "And I had to waste my time, miss my bus and go to the police station, while I was desperate to reach before dark as I have a sick child at home. I wish all this was sorted out in the cab, instead of me having to go to the police station."

The taxi aggregator later issued a statement saying the technical error had been corrected and issued an apology to the passenger.

Praveen later filed a case of harassment over the rude behaviour and for being kept hostage.