Sep 05, 2017 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Two top commanders escape unhurt as Army helicopter crashes

An Army helicopter with two top military commanders on board on Tuesday crashed while landing in eastern Ladakh sector in Jammu and Kashmir, but no one was hurt in the accident.

The advance light helicopter (AHL) Dhruv crashed at Tsogstalu helipad at around 1:30 pm, an army official said.

The two pilots and the two commanders, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 14 Corps Lt. Gen S K Upadhyay and the GOC 3 Division Maj Gen Savneet Singh, who were onboard the chopper, were safe, the official said.

Local police officials said that the chopper crashed while making an emergency landing. The helicopter had taken off from Leh and experienced some technical proble, they said.

The commanders were on a tour of Tangtse area, the officials said.

The Army is understood to have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

#Current Affairs #India

