Two students booked in Jammu & Kashmir for disrespecting national anthem

Two youths from Jammu and Kashmir have been booked for disrespecting the national anthem. The youth, who are students of the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri had allegedly disrespected the national anthem while participating in a function at the university on Thursday.

According to a PTI report, the students did not stand up when the national anthem was being sung at the university during a function that was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra. Several important figures including deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of Rajouri Police were present during the function, stated a report by The Times of India.

The police have filed an FIR against the two under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act. While many have tried to term the action as an attempt to gain attention, District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that the authorities will take strict action against the two.

"We have taken cognisance of the incident of disrespect of the National Anthem by two students of Badshah University Yesterday…Disciplinary action will follow. Law will take its own course", he was quoted in a PTI report.

The issue of respecting the national anthem became the centre of a large-scale debate after the apex court made the playing of the anthem mandatory in film halls last November. This had led to varying reactions including protests from several people and organisations. While the Supreme Court later observed that people can’t be forced to stand up in theatres, the debate about national anthem has turned in to a conflict between patriotism and individual freedom.

(With inputs from PTI)