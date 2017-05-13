App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 13, 2017 01:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Two persons killed, 3 injured in Pak shelling along LoC

The Indian Army is retaliating "strongly and effectively", PRO Ministry of Defence (MoD), Jammu, Lt Col Manish Mehta said, adding that the firing was continuing when reports last came in.

Two persons killed, 3 injured in Pak shelling along LoC
Indian army soldier

Two persons were killed and three injured when Pakistani army fired mortar bombs and automatic weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday.

It is the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan in as many days. A woman had died while three persons were injured in firing and shelling by Pakistani troops earlier.

The Indian Army is retaliating "strongly and effectively", PRO Ministry of Defence (MoD), Jammu, Lt Col Manish Mehta said, adding that the firing was continuing when reports last came in.

"Two persons have been killed and three others injured in the firing and shelling by Pakistani Army along LoC in Nowshera belt," Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told PTI.

"Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons, 82 mm and 120 mm  mortars from 0715 hours along the Line of Control (LC) in Nowshera sector," Mehta said.

Over 100 more people have migrated to safer places from five hamlets near the LoC which have been targeted, the DC said.

Pakistani troops are targeting Jangarh, Bhawani, Laam belts, officials said.

A BSF man had suffered minor injury when Pakistani Rangers yesterday violated the ceasefire along International Border. On May 10th and 11th, Pakistani troops fired mortar shells on civilian areas near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, killing a woman and injuring two people.

In the wake of the Pakistani action in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri district, schools in the area were closed down on May 11 and 12th .

An evacuation plan was activated for shifting over 1,500 people from various border hamlets to safer places.

The government had last month said that Pakistani security forces had violated the ceasefire 268 times in the last one year. Nine perons were killed in these incidents.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre had said that between April 2016 and March 2017, the maximum of 88 violations were witnessed in November 2016 followed by 78 in October 2016 and 22 in March this year.

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan came into force in November 2003.

tags #Business #India #India-Pakistan Ties #LoC

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.