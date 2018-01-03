Two Noida factories fined for violating NGT norms

Noida district authorities fined two factories Rs 5,000 each for allegedly violating the NGT guidelines on curbing air and water pollution, an official said.

The two facilities in Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) were allegedly polluting air and water, in violation of the NGT norms, through their factory discharge, the official said.

The move came as part of a drive launched by the Noida authorities, following orders from District Magistrate B N Singh.

Noida City Magistrate Mahendra Kumar Singh levied a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the two facilities and issued a notice to them seeking explanations from them.

If they fail to offer a satisfactory explanation, the fine will be recovered from the facilities, the official said.