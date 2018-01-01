Two managers of '1 Above' pub arrested, sent to police custody

The police on Monday arrested two managers of the '1 Above' pub in Mumbai, where a devastating fire killed 14 people on Friday, an official said, adding that a court here has sent them to police custody till January 9.

Gibson Lopez (34) and Kevin Bawa (35), who managed the pub at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel, were arrested by policemen from the N M Joshi Marg police station, he said.

The managers were present in the pub when the blaze swirled over its terrace in the early hours of December 29, but they fled without helping the guests, the official said.

"We have arrested the managers," senior police inspector Ahmad Pathan told PTI.

They have been booked under various sections of the IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing hurt by an act endangering the life of others, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or safety of others and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, he said.

The two were produced in a local court, which remanded them to police custody till January 9, the official said.

However, the main accused in the case were still at large. The police have sent teams across Maharashtra - and also outside the state - to trace them, he said.

According to the official, the police has issued a lookout notice against the main accused.

The massive fire that swept through the pub killed 14 people and 21 injured.