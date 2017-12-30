App
Dec 30, 2017 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Two held, bullock meat seized in Nashik slaughter house raid

The two arrested persons have been identified as Rafik Jaffer Quereshi (50) and Shabbaj Bashir Quereshi (23), said the official

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Police on Saturday raided a slaughter house in the Bharat Nagar locality here and arrested two persons for alleged possession of bullock meat.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Magar said that the two persons have been charged under Section 5C of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act which prohibits the possession of "flesh of cow, bull or bullock."

Relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code have also been invoked, the official said.

