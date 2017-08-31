Two electrocuted as high tension wire falls on bus in Uttarakhand

A high-tension wire fell on a bus in Almora district, Uttarakhand on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring four.

The bus was travelling from Gaulikhal to Ramnagar when it came in contact with the wire at Marchula village in Sult area of the district, Almora's Disaster Management Control Room said.

While two people were charred to death on the spot, four others received burn injuries, it said.

The injured have been admitted in a hospital at Ramnagar.

There were 23 passengers in the bus including the driver when the mishap occurred, it said.