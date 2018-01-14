App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 14, 2018 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Twitter handle of India's top envoy to UN Akbaruddin hacked

The unidentified hackers, suspected to be based overseas, posted two pictures and a video, and changed the name of Akbaruddin's twitter account from @AkbaruddinIndia to @AkbaruddinSyed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Twitter account of Syed Akbaruddin was hacked early today, with the unperturbed Indian envoy to the UN asserting that it would take more than a hack to keep him down.

The unidentified hackers, suspected to be based overseas, posted two pictures and a video, and changed the name of Akbaruddin's twitter account from @AkbaruddinIndia to @AkbaruddinSyed.

After the hack was noticed, Twitter briefly blocked the twitter handle of India's permanent representative to the UN.

The account was later restored by the micro-blogging site which also launched a probe.

Akbaruddin thanked twitter and said that it would take more than a hack to keep him down.

"I'm back. It will take more than a hack to keep me down. Thanks to Twitter India and many others who helped," Akbaruddin said in a tweet.

Netizens noticed the cyber attack and retweeted the two photos and the video posted from Akbaruddin's hacked account.

One picture was of Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain and the other one showed the flags of Turkey and Pakistan.

The video song of Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor's "Awara Hoon" was also posted by the hackers.

