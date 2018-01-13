TV visuals show PM Modi's principal secretary turning up at CJI's residence

App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 13, 2018 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

The visuals showed Nripendra Misra driving to the CJI's official residence here. However, the gates were not opened and after waiting for a while, the principal secretary to the prime minister was seen driving back.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
TV visuals today showed prime minister's Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra turning up at the residence of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, a day after four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court virtually revolted against the CJI, raising questions over "selective" case allocation.

The visuals showed Nripendra Misra driving to the CJI's official residence here. However, the gates were not opened and after waiting for a while, the principal secretary to the prime minister was seen driving back.

In an unprecedented move, the four judges launched a public attack against the CJI's alleged arbitrary way of assigning important cases, including the case linked with justice B H Loya's mysterious death. Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case.

After the TV visuals were aired, the Congress was quick to criticise the government, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi must give an answer as to why a "special messenger" was sent to the CJI.

"As PM's Principal Secretary, Nripendra Misra visits CJI's residence at 5, Krishna Menon Marg; PM must answer the reason for sending this special messenger to Chief Justice of India," the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

