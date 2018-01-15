App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 15, 2018 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tug of war ends as Lt Governor clears doorstep delivery scheme, Kejriwal tweets 'thanks'

The Lt Governor's office issued a statement today announcing the decision, minutes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Baijal on Twitter for approving the scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After hanging fire for nearly two months, Delhi government's ambitious programme for doorstep delivery of public services has been cleared by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who had red-flagged a few provisions in the scheme.

The Lt Governor's office issued a statement today announcing the decision, minutes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Baijal on Twitter for approving the scheme. The scheme was cleared by the Cabinet on Nov. 16 last year.

"Hon'ble .@LtGovDelhi approves Delhi govt's scheme for 'Doorstep delivery of services'. All citizens of Delhi are grateful to u sir. Thank u," Kejriwal tweeted.

Under the scheme, assistants will turn up at the doorstep of individuals willing to avail certain government services and upload requisite documents online, ending the need for them to visit government offices.

related news

Baijal had advised the government to reconsider the proposal and focus on digital delivery of services, "as 35 out of 40 services listed in the scheme are already available online", and set up internet kiosks by unemployed youth for those not able to access the internet.

The government had insisted that setting up internet kiosks was a "failed idea" and should not be implemented and that on an average 25 lakh people visit government offices for these 40 services annually despite they being available online.

However, today's LG office statement made it clear that Baijal approved the proposal after Kejriwal's assurance that the Delhi government will simultaneously strengthen the online mechanism.

It said the setting up of internet kiosks will provide employment opportunities to educated unemployed youth and also help in the delivery of the services.

The Delhi chief minister has also assured to work out a financial model to provide soft loan to set up these kiosks, it added.

"On the assurance that both the systems will function as complementary to each other, Hon'ble LG approved the proposal and advised the administrative department concerned to finalise the proposal for setting up 'internet kiosks' within a month," it said.

