TTV Dhinakaran expected to announce new party

TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday said that he will announce his new political party within the coming week.

According to a Mint report, the sidelined leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) said that he wants to make the announcement on Wednesday — the 101st birth anniversary of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran.

“Wait for one or two days. We will take a decision on Puratchi Thalaivar’s (MGR) birthday,” said Dhinakaran. He added that certain decisions were to be taken before the local body polls and parliamentary election.

Dhinakaran said that VK Sasikala, his aunt who is serving a jail sentence, has authorised him to take the decision.

In the aftermath of the chaos following the death of J Jayalalithaa, the rival factions under the leadership of chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam removed Sasikala from the post of party general secretary.

Dhinakaran swore that he will continue to retrieve the party (AIADMK) and the ‘two leaves’ symbol, stating that the EC had given it to the wrong people. He has also filed a plea in the Delhi High Court against the decision.

Dhinakaran secured the R.K.Nagar seat as an independent candidate in the bypoll elections held in December last year.

He also stated that the current Palaniswami government would fall in the next few months, saying, “The results of the RK Nagar byelection proved that we have the support of 90% cadres. "

However, the minister for higher education K.P. Anbazhagan said, “It will not affect AIADMK in any way if Dhinakaran floats a new party.”