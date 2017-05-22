TS EAMCET Result 2017 to be declared today; check on eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2017 results are expected to be released around noon today on the official websites: eamcet.tsche.ac.in and tsche.cgg.gov.in.

Students can also check their results on private education website – Indiaresults.com and manabadi.com.

TS EAMCET is the entrance for admission into various professional courses offered by the government and private institutes in the state of Telangana.

The exam was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad for the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

How to check your result:

> Log on to the official or private websites.> Click on TS EAMCET 2017 results and rank cards.> Put in your registration number and date of birth.> Once you click submit, your admit card will come on screen.

> Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Along with the results, the rank card for each candidate and final key of the exam will also be put on the website.

On May 14, the JNTU, Hyderabad had released the preliminary key for the exam conducted on May 12.

This year, 220,070 candidates had registered for the exam. Out of this, 141,054 application are for engineering and 79,013 for agriculture and pharmaceutical courses.