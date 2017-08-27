App
Aug 22, 2017 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Try khadi gift coupons on Diwali, PM tells India Inc

If you have 50 kinds of fabric, there can be one of khadi also," the prime minister stressed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exhorted corporates to gift khadi coupons during Diwali as it would greatly help the poor. This gesture on the part of corporates, Modi said, will create an atmosphere that will encourage people to take care of the poor.

The prime minister was addressing CEOs at the 'Champions of Change - Transforming India through G2B partnership' initiative organised by the Niti Aayog. "You people give coupons for purchasing of goods, why can't you give khadi coupons? Why can't you give khadi gifts this Diwali? I am not saying people will start wearing khadi after receiving the gifts.

If you have 50 kinds of fabric, there can be one of khadi also," the prime minister stressed. He laid a big pitch for creating an atmosphere for helping the poor. "... we should do at least one activity that can help in addressing the problem of poverty.

We need to address poverty in a positive manner. You will see change will happen on its own. I am not saying you should compromise on quality, but we need to create an atmosphere for helping the poor," Modi said.

In the past, the prime minister urged Indians to embrace the indigenous fabric khadi through various platforms, including his radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The sale of khadi products jumped 35 per cent in 2016- 17.

