Tripura TBSE 12th Result 2017 to be declared today on tripuraresults.nic.in; how to check

TBSE Board is set to declare Tripura 12th Result 2017 for Arts and Commerce today on tripuraresult.nic.in.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare Tripura board Class 12th Result 2017 today at 9.45 am.

TBSE will declare Tripura HS Result 2017 for Arts and Commerce streams. Tripura board 12th Result 2017 (Science) was declared on May 20.

The results come a day after TBSE board declared Tripura Madhyamik Result 2017 (Class 10).

Besides the official websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in, results will also be available on partner websites such as Examresuls.net.

Here's how to check TBSE result on the official websites.

- Log on to tbseresult.nic.in or tbse.in

- Click on either of the links that say TBSE Higher Secondary (HS 10+2) Arts & Commerce Result 2017.

- Input your roll number (only digits)

- Your name, total marks and division will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also check their results through SMS by send TBSE12<space><Roll no> to 7738299899.

According to a media report, about 21,000 students appeared for the exams this year, which were held between March 2 and April 8.

Last year, Tripura 12th Result 2017 Arts and Commerce was declared on June 9, which pass percentage of 74% and 72% respectively, according to Jagran Josh.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducted its first public examinations in 1976 - School Final Examination (old system), Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination - new system), and Higher Secondary Examination (old system). Subsequently, Higher Secondary (+2 stage) Examination (new system) was introduced in 1978.

With the abolition of old courses, the TBSE now conducts two major public examinations - Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) (both general and vocational courses) examination since 1981.