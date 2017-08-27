App
Aug 25, 2017 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Triple talaq petitioner faces threats, wants protection

"Some of her neighbours and even her in-laws are accusing her of having gone against the interests of her community," Nazia Elahi Khan, legal adviser of Ishrat Jahan, said.

Ishrat Jahan, one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case, today wrote to the West Bengal chief minister, seeking security for herself and her children after allegedly facing threats from in-laws and neighbours following the Supreme Court verdict.

"Ishrat and her children are being subjected to abuses and threats by her neighbours and some of her in-laws who also stay at Pilkhana in Howrah, the locality where she lives with her children," Khan said.

"I have written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking protection for me and my children," Ishrat told PTI.

"Copies of the letter have also been forwarded to the Howrah City Police Commissionerate and the local Golabari police station," she said.

"I'm being subjected to abuse ever since the judgement was passed. I'm being accused of being a bad person," she said.

"Does someone become a bad person if she speaks for her rights?" asked Ishrat.

Ishrat's husband had divorced her over phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice, a practice that was struck down by the apex court on August 22.

She has a 13-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son.

Stating that she was "extremely happy with the historic Supreme Court judgement," Ishrat and her legal advisor wrote to the chief minister that she was being subjected to "threat calls, teases and abuses".

"I urge you to take steps for providing security to me and my children," she said in the letter.

