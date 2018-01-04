Triple Talaq Bill's fate yet uncertain, here's what the opposition is saying

After getting stuck in Rajya Sabha, the Triple Talaq Bill may be sent to a committee. Opposition said that the move is to woo muslim women voters.

The bill, which seeks to make instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 28. While the government emphasised the need to pass the Bill on an urgent basis citing a Supreme Court judgement pronouncing triple talaq as unconstitutional, the opposition countered it saying the views of various stakeholders must be taken by the select panel. The opposition said that the party is playing politics with the issue.

Fate of the triple talaq Bill

With only two days remaining for the Winter session of the Parliament to end, there is very less time for the passage of the Bill. The opposition is seeking to send the Bill to a Select Committee to make it strong by offering support to muslim women and by removing the criminality clause.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said: "We will see tomorrow when it comes before Parliament."

Who said what?

Ghulam Nabi Azad said 18 opposition parties, including the Congress, wanted the Bill to be sent to a Select Committee for its proper scrutiny before it becomes a law but the government did not allow.

Azad said the BJP is projecting itself as a "messiah" for muslim women and claiming to be champions of their welfare and rights, but has not made any provision for their welfare.

Arun Jaitley lashed out at the Congress for ‘indirectly’ opposing the Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha and said muslim women would continue to face injustice due to its attitude.

"It has become clear that the Congress party is indirectly opposing the Triple Talaq Bill. It was a mere sham that they gave a statement and supported the Bill. They tried their best to ensure that this Bill is not passed in the Rajya Sabha," said Jaitley.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said the BJP did not want the bill to be passed in the Rajya Sabha and its "double standards" were exposed when it "disrupted".

"What happened in the Rajya Sabha was historic. The government created disruptions in the Rajya Sabha. They are not interested in passing the Bill. The BJP is playing dirty politics over women, over religion. This is the only way to expose the double standards of the BJP," he said.

Who are opposing the bill?

In the Upper House, opposition parties such as the Congress, TMC, CPI(M), CPI, SP, BSP, DMK, AIADMK and BJD, along with the BJP's ally TDP, moved a motion asking the Bill to be sent to a select committee.