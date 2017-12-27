Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow: Developments so far

India’s battle against the three words that grant instant divorce to Muslim women came to an end when the Supreme Court in its August verdict declared the age-old practice of triple talaq as unconstitutional and termed it as arbitrary and violative of right to equality of Muslim women.

An inter-ministerial group had been set up after the judgement by the apex court. The group included top ministers like Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Ravi Shankar Prasad, among others. Then a Bill was introduced that makes instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat, a criminal offence and a Muslim husband resorting to this practice can be jailed for up to three years. The Bill received Cabinet approval earlier this month. And tomorrow the Bill will be tabled in Parliament.

Although SC had banned triple talaq, many cases of Muslim men resorting to this practice was reported post the ruling. According to government data, around 66 cases of instant divorce came to the fore until November.

What does the Bill include?

Government took the initiative of introducing a Bill to criminalise triple Talaq due to the continuation of the practice even after SC judgment.

According to the draft law, triple talaq in any form—spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp—would be illegal and void.

If a Muslim man resorts to triple talaq then he will face a jail term of three years, as instant triple talaq will now be considered a non-bailable, cognisable offence.

Opting for triple talaq could also attract fine and the amount would be the magistrate’s call who would be hearing the case

A Muslim wife can also approach a magistrate and ask for subsistence allowance for herself and her minor children.

A victim of triple talaq can seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take the final decision on the issue. Only Jammu and Kashmir will be out of the ambit of the proposed law.

If the Bill is passed then it will allow women, who have been given triple talaq before the proposed law comes into force, to seek custody of minor children and subsistence allowance.

What led to the SC ruling?

The 1,400-year-old practice of instant triple talaq was challenged by many Muslim women in India. India is home to the second-largest Muslim population in the world but unlike other Islamic countries like Pakistan and Indonesia, the practice was not outlawed until now. However, cases like that of Shayara Bano who had approached SC last year challenging the ancient and controversial practice led to many Muslim women standing up for their rights.

The government had also supported the petitioners which led to the landmark decision.

The instant divorce practice had come under increased criticism after many cases of men divorcing their wives via Skype, WhatsApp and text message were reported.