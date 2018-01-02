App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 02, 2018 09:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Triple talaq bill: Congress to consult other opposition parties before taking decision

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which has already been passed in the Lok Sabha last week, is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress would consult a larger opposition before finalising its stand on the contentious bill which proposed to ban instant triple talaq and make the practice a cognizable offence, party sources said on Monday.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which has already been passed in the Lok Sabha last week, is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad has convened a meeting of the leaders of his party (Congress) as well as other parties in his Parliament chamber tomorrow, before the bill is taken up.

The sources added that while the Congress was in favour of the bill as it proposed to ban instant triple talaq, whether it would press for sending it to the Select Committee, as has been the practice in the Rajya Sabha, would only be seen on Tuesday.

The party might press for amendments in the bill, including a clause for maintenance to the Muslim women and making it mandatory for the man to prove that triple talaq had not been invoked, the sources said.

