Jan 11, 2018 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trinamool minister proposes to build a memorial dedicated to Mamata Banerjee's mother

The plan is to build a memorial that is dedicated towards Gayatri Banerjee in Chakaipur, the ancestral village of Mamata Banerjee

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Trinamool Congress party's leader has proposed to build a memorial dedicated to Mamata Banerjee's mother Gayatri Banerjee.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the idea which was said to be the brainchild of district Trinamool Congress chief, Anubrata Mondal is now being proposed by West Bengal agriculture minister Ashis Banerjee.

He intends to build a memorial that is dedicated towards Gayatri Banerjee, the late mother of the Bengal Chief Minister in Chakaipur, the ancestral village of Mamata Banerjee. “It’s local people’s interest that prompted us to plan a memorial around her (Mamata’s) mother. They hope that such a centre will draw people from across the state and the village will turn into a tourist destination,” the minister was quoted saying in the report.

Gayatri Banerjee, who was a strong influence behind Mamata Banerjee had died in 2011, within a year after Mamata Banerjee had become the Chief Minister of the state breaking the hegemony of CPI(M).

As per the minister’s plan, a replica of the thatched house in which the CM lived along with parents in the property till 1965 will also be created. The builders will consult with the village elders to ensure that an exact replica of the now extinct home will be created. In addition, active participation from local panchayats, the district council, and Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority will also be accepted during the construction of the memorial.

The minister stated that the plan is ready but is awaiting the nod from the Chief Minister while adding that no public fund will be used for the construction. “Government funds will not be used in the project. The replica house will be as modest as the original house was,” he was quoted saying.

tags #India #Mamata Banerjee #west bengal

