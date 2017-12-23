App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 23, 2017 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tributes paid to former PM Narasimha Rao on death anniversary

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker S Madhusudanachary among others visited 'P V Gyan Bhoomi', the samadhi of the departed leader at Hussain Sagar lake here, and paid floral tributes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leaders from Telangana today paid tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 13th death anniversary.

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker S Madhusudanachary among others visited 'P V Gyan Bhoomi', the samadhi of the departed leader at Hussain Sagar lake here, and paid floral tributes.

The Telangana government organised an event on the occasion at the samadhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dattatreya recalled the economic reforms initiated by Rao while Madhusudanachary called Rao a statesman the country should be proud of.

Rao, who was Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996, passed away on December 23, 2004.

tags #India

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.