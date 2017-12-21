Transport Ministry plans to ban crash guards on cars, says it poses threat to driver and pedestrians

Union Transport Ministry is likely to ban the use of bull bars, which are used as crash guards on cars, as the fixture violates the Motor Vehicles Act and raises safety issues. The ministry has asked the state governments to take action against car owners using the crash guards.

Often used as an accessory as well as a crash guard, the bull bars are usually fixed in front of a car to guard the bumper, radiator, and headlights.

The Act prohibits alteration of a motor vehicle in such a way that the specifications laid out in the certificate of registration vary from those originally given by the manufacturer.

The ministry also holds that the crash guard, though meant for saving cars from low-impact accidents, actually is dangerous for all stakeholders — car drivers, pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, as per a report in the Times of India.

As per a Ministry official, the crash guards actually create disproportionate impact during an accident that might lead to air bag not opening properly, posing a threat to the driver’s safety.

On the other hand, reports suggest that even if a car with crash guards collides while at a low speed, it would severely harm a pedestrian or two-wheeler rider. The rods, usually made of heavy steel, would transfer the full impact to the pedestrian and harm him more than usual in case of a crash.

The bars were initially meant only for off the road vehicles and were first used decades back in Australia to safeguard cars often crashing into Kangaroos who are attracted to headlights in the dark.

According to media reports, when a ban comes to effect, its violation may result into a fine in range of Rs 1,000-5000 and jail term ranging between three months to three years.

However, the implementation of the ban and regulation of bull-bar usage would be hard to carry out on ground given the large swathe of cars using them nowadays.

Reports suggest that the guards are not only used widely by private and commercial car owners, but are also found in a number of government vehicles including police cars.

The safety issue becomes a great point of concern as impact of an accident is amplified when the bull bars are involved. As per NCRB data, the number of road accidents have increased in the last five years till 2015 (for which latest data is available) and around 1.5 lakh people died in 2015 in road accidents alone.